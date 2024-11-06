AP Race Call: Democrat Adriano Espaillat wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 13th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Espaillat was first elected to Congress in 2016 after two decades in New York's legislature. Born in the Dominican Republic, Espaillat first came to the United States as a child. He was the first Dominican American to serve in Congress. His majority-Latino district includes upper Manhattan and a slice of the Bronx. Espaillat is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Small Business. The Associated Press declared Espaillat the winner at 9:05 p.m. EST.

