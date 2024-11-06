AP Race Call: Republican Brian Mast wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Brian Mast won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 21st District falls along the state's eastern Treasure Coast and includes Port St. Lucie and Jupiter. The district has become increasingly Republican, particularly in presidential elections, since Mast was first elected in 2016. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army. While in Afghanistan, Mast was wounded and had both of his legs amputated. After joining Congress, he became the first lawmaker to open a satellite office in a

. The Associated Press declared Mast the winner at 7:40 p.m. EST.

