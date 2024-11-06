AP Race Call: Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican challenger Vin Kruttiventi. The district covers eastern Alameda County and part of central Contra Costa County in northern California. Swalwell was elected to his seat in 2012, defeating the incumbent Democrat Pete Stark. Swalwell was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries before dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden. The Associated Press declared Swalwell the winner at 2:56 a.m. EST.

