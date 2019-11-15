Ousted ambassador to testify in Trump impeachment probe
For Obama and Patrick, a long friendship and political bond
Esper says S Korea wealthy enough to pay more for US troops
Partisan vote likely for Export-Import Bank measure
Diplomat built reputation as solid pro, but saw it sullied
Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes
AP source: Second US official in Kyiv heard Trump call
Tactical edge will shift to GOP in Senate impeachment trial
Esper defends as fair Pentagon contract disputed by Amazon
Kavanaugh avoids controversy in first major appearance
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}