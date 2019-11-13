Impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
Trump to face limits of his power in impeachment hearings
Trump, Erdogan to meet as thorny issues stress relations
Powell to testify before Congress as Fed pauses rate cuts
Split Supreme Court appears ready to allow Trump to end DACA
Battle-tested attorneys to face off in impeachment inquiry
Watchdog report on Russia probe nears public release
GOP senators too busy, unwilling to view impeachment hearing
Pact reached to avert government shutdown through Dec. 20
Sanford suspends GOP presidential primary challenge to Trump
