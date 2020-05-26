Atlanta is home to 2 potential contenders for Biden's VP

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. Neither public rivals nor personal friends, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Abrams spent years climbing parallel ladders from nearby outposts at Atlanta City Hall and the Georgia Capitol. Now the Atlanta mayor and the former Georgia governor candidate find themselves at the same political intersection on Joe Biden's list of potential running mates. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy, File) (Michael A. McCoy)