0 Back on the air with Jamie Dupree 2.0

It was just another newscast this morning for WSB Radio in Atlanta. It was just another newscast on WDBO in Orlando, WHIO in Dayton, WOKV in Jacksonville, and KRMG in Tulsa. But it was much more than that for me, as my voice – my new, computer generated voice – went on the air today, getting me back on the radio for the first time in two years, after my voice was taken away by an unknown neurological disorder.

We call it, Jamie Dupree 2.0, a voice synthesized from recordings of my past news stories, which when paired with a special text-to-speech program, will allow me to go back on the radio,

I tuned in from home to see how it would sound. It all seemed so normal. The anchor reading the intro. “More from Jamie Dupree in Washington.” And then my story played on the radio, just like up until the spring of 2016.

A few hours later, I got to work, and there was breaking news from the Supreme Court, as the Justices sidestepped a ruling on two cases dealing with gerrymandering of legislative district lines.

It all felt so normal. I typed up my story, fed it out to my stations, and it hit the air.

At home it seemed normal. But at work in the Capitol, when it played out in real time – the moment hit home.

It’s hard to explain how difficult this past two years has been, both on a professional and personal level. I don’t know if I will ever speak normally again. I don’t if there will be a medical solution for the rare diagnosis that I have – “tongue protrusion dystonia.”

But I want to thank those people in my company who backed this effort to find a solution for my voice problems. And I want to thank the listeners. Your good vibes have made a difference.

"Jamie's back, though he really never left." Thrilled to have our very own @jamiedupree back on the air! https://t.co/nFOjAqKGMC pic.twitter.com/wI4rILio1S — Cox Enterprises (@CoxEnterprises) June 18, 2018

@jamiedupree I've listened to you for years. So glad you have a way to speak again, thanks to CereProc talent and your employer! — Okie-Writer (@GalaxieGurl) June 18, 2018

So excited that @jamiedupree is back on @WOKVNews. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how technology is bringing his voice back on the air. https://t.co/ZmhYYEWo91 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) June 18, 2018

@jamiedupree Great to have you back on air Jamie Dupree, our Washington watch dog! — Donna (@LadybuginFL) June 18, 2018

@news965wdbo so glad to have robo @jamiedupree on the air! He's taking the "most connected" moniker to a whole new level! — Michael Greystone (@ShowScene5) June 18, 2018