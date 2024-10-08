Biden cancels trip to Germany and Angola because of hurricane

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is postponing a planned trip to Germany and Angola to remain at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton, which is bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was necessary “given the projected trajectory and strength" of the storm.

It was not clear when the trip might be rescheduled. Biden had promised to go to Africa during his term in office, which ends in January.

