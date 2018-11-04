Candidates push through Central Florida as early voting comes to a close

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rudy Giuliani, Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria were all in Central Florida Sunday to stump for candidates running for statewide office.
Democrats and Republicans brought out some heavy hitters to help get people to the polls as early voting comes to a close.
Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, held a rally with Giuliani and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in South Daytona.
DeSantis and other Republicans made it clear they’re confident the long lines of early voters so far are trending in their favor and will be essential for party members to sweep their elected offices.
“We're turning out our voters like we need to do, and we still have a huge reservoir of dedicated Election Day voters, so I think we're doing what we need to do and it's exciting,” he said.
Sen. Bill Nelson teamed up with several actors and performers—including Longoria, Saldana and America Ferrara—for a campaign stop in Kissimmee.
Calling themselves advocates for the Latino community, the celebrities urged Floridians to get out the vote.
At the Kissimmee rally, which wrapped up around noon, Nelson asked for support from the Puerto Rican community.
“Of all the voters in Florida, Puerto Ricans can understand what is at stake in this election,” Nelson said.
