0 Castro appeals for campaign contributions to stay in 2020 race

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro said Monday that he needs to raise at least $800,000 over the next ten days in order to keep his long shot bid going for the White House.

In a fundraising email to supporters, and on social media, Castro bluntly said he needs more money to stay in the race.

"If I can’t raise $800,000 by the end of this month -- I will have no choice but to end my race for President," Castro said.

The appeal for money was much like one from Cory Booker a few weeks ago. While Booker hit his target -like Castro - he remains far back in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Castro is currently polling at:



0.8% nationally

Not registering in Iowa

0.0% in New Hampshire

0.5% in Nevada

0.5% in South Carolina https://t.co/jdvS104wAp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 21, 2019

Not only is Castro running into money troubles, but he is not expected to do well enough in the polls to qualify for the next Democratic debate, which will be held next month in Georgia.

At this point, eight Democrats have hit the qualifying numbers both in terms of campaign donors, and polls - Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, Steyer, Booker, and Yang.

But a lack of strength in the polls means that Castro may not make the November debate, as he still needs four solid polls to get on the debate stage.

Weak poll numbers also could keep out Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O'Rourke, as they both need three more qualifying polls. Amy Klobuchar needs two more.

News: Julián Castro's campaign says he will drop out if he doesn't make November debate. Campaign sets goal at $800,000 needed by Oct. 31



(Castro has secured needed 165,000 grassroots contributions, campaign needs to meet polling threshold and says $$$ needed to get there) — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 21, 2019

Castro's efforts to move up in the Democratic race have not worked; he used two debates to sternly attack former Vice President Joe Biden - but, while the efforts gained attention, it did not lead to a bump in the polls.

