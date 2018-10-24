Central Florida Decides: DeSantis, Gillum candidates set for final debate

Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum will meet Wednesday night at a community college near Fort Lauderdale.
On Sunday in Tampa, the two scuffled over the economy, race and President Donald Trump. DeSantis, a former congressman, is an outspoken supporter of Trump. Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is a frequent critic of the president.
The winner of the Nov. 6 election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.
The debate is organized by the Florida Press Association and Leadership Florida, a group founded by the state Chamber of Commerce.
