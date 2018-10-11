  • Central Florida Decides: State House District 44 debate on WFTV.com

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The candidates vying for State House District 44 will face off Thursday in a debate hosted by WFTV Channel 9 and the Local Debate Commission.

    Incumbent Republican Bobby Olszewski faces Democratic Challenger Geraldine Thompson.

    Election Coverage You Can Count On: Truth Tests & Analysis

    Olszewski and Thompson are in a race for the chance to represent Doctor Phillips, Windermere, Winter Garden, Lake Buena Vista, Ocoee and Williamsburg in the State House in Tallahassee (Click or tap here to see if you live in State House District 44).

    The debate will be moderated by WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth. 

    Watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on WFTV.com.

    Click or tap here to watch the debate live

    Central Florida Debate Series: See more 2018 live debates from WFTV

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories