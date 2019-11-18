Chief Justice gives President extra time to fight subpoena on tax returns

With Democrats on a House panel offering lawyers for President Donald Trump ten extra days to submit legal arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court on a subpoena to his accounting firm for his tax returns, Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday granted a temporary stay of an appeals court order requiring that those financial documents be provided to Congress.
"IT IS ORDERED that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 19-5142, is hereby stayed pending receipt of a response, due on or before Thursday, November 21, 2019, by 3 p.m. ET, and further order of the undersigned or of the Court," the Chief Justice wrote in a Monday order.
The move came after the House Oversight and Reform Committee filed a letter agreeing to give the President's legal team an extra ten days to deal with the case.
Without such action, the appeals court order for the President's accounting firm, Mazar's, to produce the financial documents requested by Congress would have taken effect on Wednesday.
