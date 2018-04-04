0 China hits more US products with tariffs; Trump rejects label of "trade war"

A day after the U.S. listed hundreds of products from China that could be hit with new import tariffs, the Chinese government slapped new import duties on American soybeans and other products, fueling fears of a trade war, though President Donald Trump says that’s not what is happening.

“We are not in a trade war with China,” the President tweeted early on Wednesday morning, “that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.”

In what was a refrain in his 2016 race for the White House, Mr. Trump argues that the U.S. must take stiff measures to ensure a level playing field on trade with China, which runs a trade surplus with the U.S.

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

On Tuesday, the U.S. Trade Representative released an exhaustive list of Chinese products which could be hit by up to $50 billion in new tariffs.

They included everything from biscuit ovens to gas compressors, snow blowers, milking machines, weaving looms, and much more.

After placing new duties on pork products last week, this time the Chinese targeted another major U.S. farm export, raising tariffs on American soybeans.

The move only increased worries among farm groups, concerned that they will be hurt by the President’s efforts to help the U.S. steel and aluminium industries, which were the beneficiary of Mr. Trump’s first move on tariffs.

It even pushed one farm group to put out a TV ad with a Trump supporter, imploring the President to change course:

NEW AD: We are up with a new TV ad asking that @realDonaldTrump listen to #farmers and rural families who will be hurt by new tariffs. Indiana soy and corn farmer Brent Bible explains how American farmers depend on exports to China: https://t.co/17zjmuupQe — Farmers for Free Trade (@FarmersForTrade) March 29, 2018

The concern also ricocheted into the halls of Congress.

“We must address China's theft of technology and intellectual property,” said Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA), “but we can't harm US businesses and workers.”

But administration officials downplayed the Chinese reaction, saying it was expected.

“This is not World War III,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on CNBC, saying the Chinese tariffs are hardly “life-threatening.”