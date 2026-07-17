Darline Graham weighs running for full Senate term as funeral scheduled for Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Darline Graham has privately expressed interest in running for a full Senate term after getting appointed as a temporary replacement for her late brother, Lindsey Graham, according to three people familiar with the deliberations.

The people, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said she has started having conversations about a potential campaign.

Plans for Lindsey Graham's funeral were also announced on Friday. There will be a service in Washington on July 28 and more in South Carolina on July 29.

Darline Graham's eventual decision could dramatically shake up the scramble to fill her late brother's seat after he died last weekend. The filing period for a special primary runs from July 21 to July 28, and the primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Several other noteworthy politicians — including Reps. Russell Fry, Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, as well as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette — have been eyeing a run.

Darline Graham's conversations were first reported by Semafor.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to serve the remainder of her brother's term, which ends in January. In his announcement on Monday, McMaster made no reference to her as a placeholder or symbolic appointment.

The first woman to represent the state in the Senate, Darline Graham called it "such an honor,” as dozens of her brother’s staffers and campaign advisers stood behind her, some with eyes glassy from welling tears.

“Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him," she said.

Lindsey Graham died on Saturday at age 71. A preliminary report from the medical examiner said he suffered a tear in his aorta.

He never married or had a family of his own, but his sister was often by his side for the political touch points of his career, speaking at events and appearing in some of his campaign ads.

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Kim reported from Washington.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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