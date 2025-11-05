Democratic electoral wins re-energize protesters at an anti-Trump rally in nation's capital

WASHINGTON — An anti-fascism protest in Washington, D.C., planned weeks ago to mark the one-year anniversary since President Donald Trump was elected took on added vigor Wednesday, fueled by a night of sweeping wins by Democrats in prominent races around the country.

Several thousand people, energized by the results, carried signs, wore costumes and chanted: “Trump must go now!" The protest began in the shadow of the Washington Monument and was the first large anti-Trump gathering since Tuesday's elections.

Those elections saw Democrats sweep races across the country, including contests for governor in Virginia and New Jersey, the mayoral race in New York City and a redistricting measure in California that is favorable to Democrats.

Together, the wins showed a shift in the political winds that protesters were still feeling hours after the polls closed. Reinvigorated demonstrators felt the vote sent a message that their cause — standing against what they view as presidential overreach and the erosion of the country's democracy — was bearing fruit electorally.

“You hope you never have to come here to protest but they are breaking the Constitution,” said Thomas Oliver 75, who took the train from the Philadelphia area to participate. He said the outcome of the elections Tuesday night signaled that American voters are paying attention.

The gathering was organized by more than three dozen partners, including Refuse Fascism and the Handmaid Army DC, whose members dressed as characters in red cloaks and white bonnets from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the eponymous TV series.

Music blared from a stage, as protesters held signs that read “impeach,” “convict” and “remove.”

The protest came on the heels of the much larger, nationwide "No Kings" demonstrations. Both mobilizations came against the backdrop of a government shutdown that not only has closed federal programs and services but is testing the core balance of power, as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that protest organizers warn are a slide toward authoritarianism.

On stage, Rev. Oliver Buie, senior pastor of Community Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, California, said Tuesday's results showed that people were becoming more aware of the administration's actions.

Will Lash, a Virginia resident, said he wanted to show his daughter that there are times to take action.

“You know when people ask you, what did you do? Did you stand up during this time. I wanna say yes, I did.”

Lash said he was hopeful that progress had been made with Tuesday’s outcomes. “We got a midterm coming up next year, and I think this kind of shows the direction that could go in,” he said.

But protesters also warned that Tuesday's results were not a reason to ease their struggle.

“We cannot rest on yesterday’s wins,” said Sam Goldman, an activist with the group Refuse Fascism, who urged protesters to continue to fight, peacefully.

Karen Edfeldt, who joined the rally from her home in North Carolina, said she came because she was worried for her children's future and the rising cost of living.

She said Wednesday was a day to celebrate. “But tomorrow, we get back to work. Because there’s a long way to go.”

