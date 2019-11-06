Democrats set first public impeachment hearings for next week

As more White House officials refused to come to Capitol Hill for closed door depositions in the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, Democrats announced they would hold their first public hearings next week with a series of U.S. diplomats.
"We will be beginning with the testimony of Ambassador Taylor and Ambassador Kent on Wednesday," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), as he addressed reporters outside the secure room in the bowels of the Capitol which has been used for depositions in recent weeks.
"And we will have Ambassador Yovanovitch testify on Friday," Schiff added.
.@RepAdamSchiff: "We will begin our open hearings in the impeachment inquiry next week." pic.twitter.com/7UN3zbH9cn— CSPAN (@cspan) November 6, 2019
"Next week the House will begin open hearings to bring the truth directly to the American people," said Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA).
"The President and his enablers can’t hide from the facts," Clark added.
