DeSantis, Gillum campaign in Central Florida as election approaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Florida’s gubernatorial candidates—Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum—campaigned around Central Florida Sunday, with the election days away.
DeSantis made a stop in Melbourne to shake hands with volunteers as the campaign enters into the home stretch.
Related Headlines
He told his campaign staffers that their votes alone are not enough, urging them to volunteer for phone banks to knock on doors.
“I'm trying to build off Florida's success, whereas I don't think people want to gamble. I mean, Andrew's platform is much more left-wing than what we're used to,” he said during a speech. “So I don't think voters ultimately are going to want to take that risk.”
Gillum is making campaign stops in Kissimmee and Orlando later in the evening.
On @WFTV Crowd gears up at @OHP_Venues for campaign stop from @AndrewGillum in Kissimmee #WFTV pic.twitter.com/vzlvB6owmE— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) October 28, 2018
On @WFTV This is the first of three Central Florida area stops for @AndrewGillum camp within 2.5 hour span today #WFTV pic.twitter.com/XwLHMzHb1O— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) October 28, 2018
On @WFTV a few hundred supporters in Kissimmee awaiting arrival of @AndrewGillum campaign bus tour #WFTV pic.twitter.com/7B9fpfRrjJ— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) October 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}