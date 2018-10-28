  • DeSantis, Gillum campaign in Central Florida as election approaches

    By: Deanna Allbrittin , Angela Jacobs

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - Florida’s gubernatorial candidates—Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum—campaigned around Central Florida Sunday, with the election days away. 

    DeSantis made a stop in Melbourne to shake hands with volunteers as the campaign enters into the home stretch. 

    He told his campaign staffers that their votes alone are not enough, urging them to volunteer for phone banks to knock on doors. 

    “I'm trying to build off Florida's success, whereas I don't think people want to gamble. I mean, Andrew's platform is much more left-wing than what we're used to,” he said during a speech. “So I don't think voters ultimately are going to want to take that risk.”

    Gillum is making campaign stops in Kissimmee and Orlando later in the evening. 
     

