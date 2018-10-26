Early voting begins in Osceola County, with high turnout expected

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Early voting began in Osceola County Friday morning.
Election officials are bracing for a big turnout.
Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington said she hired a record number of staffers to handle what she expected will be a flood of ballots and voters.
The crew at the Osceola County office has already been hard at work sifting through mail-in ballots.
“We are at 40 percent of those we mailed out being returned to us and we still have 12 days to go, and those are usually our heaviest days,” said Arrington.
As early voting began, Rose Smith walked into the elections office to turn in her ballot.
“I always vote by mail, but I drop it off to be sure,” said Smith.
According to the latest numbers, more than 1 million people have already voted in Florida’s midterm elections.
Arrington is expecting her county’s turnout could hit exceptional levels.
“Our office has more temporary staff than we have ever had for an election, even a presidential election,” she said.
She said she almost doubled her staff from 17 to 32. The mail-in crew went from 3 people to 7. She also brought in an extra polling booth and a third printer for ballots.
“I don’t want to deal with the long lines,” she said.
