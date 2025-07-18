Education Department will release some frozen grants supporting after-school and summer programs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Education Department will release some previously withheld grant money for after-school programs, days after 10 Republican senators sent a letter imploring the Office of Management and Budget to allow the funds to be sent to states.

President Donald Trump’s administration on July 1 withheld more than $6 billion in federal grants for after-school and summer programs, adult literacy and English language instruction, as part of a review to ensure spending aligned with the White House’s priorities. About $1.3 billion of that funding supported after-school programming for children.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Republican senators said the withheld money supported programs that had longstanding bipartisan support and were critical to local communities.

"We share your concern about taxpayer money going to fund radical left-wing programs," the senators wrote. "However, we do not believe that is happening with these funds."

