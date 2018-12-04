0 Evidence mounts of possible U.S. House election fraud in North Carolina

With less than a month before the 116th Congress convenes, more evidence is surfacing in North Carolina which points to the strong possibility of election fraud involving supporters of a victorious GOP candidate for the U.S. House, raising questions as to whether Republican Mark Harris will take his seat in January.

The latest revelations focus on absentee ballots requested in Bladen County, North Carolina, where WSOC-TV found an unusual circumstance where the same group of people signed as witnesses on 159 different ballots.

Under North Carolina law, the gathering of absentee ballots by a third party is not allowed; red flags were raised when Harris won Bladen County with 61 percent of the absentee by mail ballots cast in that county – even though the ballots came from voters who were only 19 percent Republican.

On Monday, reporter Joe Bruno with WSOC-TV in Charlotte, was able to interview one woman who said she had been paid to gather up ballots before the election, where Harris won by just 905 votes over Democrat Dan McCready.

This is a stunning admission in the #NC09 election controversy by ⁦@wsoctv⁩'s ⁦@JoeBrunoWSOC9⁩ on what one of the "harvesters" did with the absentee by mail ballots she picked up: #ncpol pic.twitter.com/NtcmJOVnpE — Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) December 3, 2018

One reason the allegations of election fraud have been uncovered is the detailed public records available under North Carolina election law, which has allowed reporters to track down the people who requested ballots, and under what circumstances they were collected.

“NC is perhaps one of the most transparent states in the country,” said Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

“This was fraud perpetrated by campaign operatives,” McDonald said. “Election fraud might be a better way to phrase it.”

In Bladen County, the absentee ballot seems to have been run by a man named Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., who paid money to people to help him collect the ballots. Dowless was hired by an outside consulting firm, which was working for the Harris campaign

When asked by WSOC-TV about paying people to pick up ballots before the election, Dowless said that he had no comment.

Questions have not only been raised about absentee ballot efforts by the Harris campaign in the November election, but also in the 2016 GOP primary, when Harris received over 95 percent of the absentee votes in Bladen County, as he narrowly defeated the incumbent, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC).

From last night: A look at McCrae Dowless, who appears to be at the center of the #NC09 investigation. https://t.co/EBX87gEVx6 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 3, 2018

The North Carolina Board of Elections has pledged to hold a public hearing on the matter by December 21, as the board has refused to certify the results of the November elections.

Without a certificate of election, Harris would not be able to take his seat in the 116th Congress in January; even if the board approves him, the House – soon to be under the control of Democrats – could refuse to seat Harris, and conduct its own investigation.

Has there been a single prominent national Republican expressing concern about possible fraud in North Carolina? Because they were really losing their marbles over lawful but slow vote counting last month. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 4, 2018

Still a possibility is that the state elections board could order a new election for that U.S. House seat.