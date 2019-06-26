0 Florida immigrant facility quickly becomes 2020 flashpoint

From Miami, Florida - As Democrats gathered in the Sunshine State for their first major debates of the 2020 election cycle, a facility to hold immigrant children in Homestead, Florida suddenly became a pilgrimage point for Democratic candidates for President, as they denounced the immigration policies of the Trump Administration.

"We must speak out," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said with a bullhorn in front of the private facility, which contracts with the federal government to hold immigrants detained along the southern border.

Warren had gone to Homestead a day after being challenged to do so at a town hall event, as she denounced President Trump's actions along the southern border with Mexico, saying children were being treated like 'little prisoners.'

Also going to Homestead on Wednesday was Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and others said they would go to visit the same facility this week.

Asked why it was important for her to visit the Homestead facility today, Senator Amy Klobuchar tells @DaniellaMicaela "This president has put us in this situation, starting with the inhumane separation of families at the border." pic.twitter.com/NPjjVQHpOJ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 26, 2019

We all need to do whatever we can to stop this administration's abuse of immigrants. I've visited detention centers in TX and NY, and on Friday, I'm going to Homestead. We've got to speak up and show up until we #CloseTheCamps. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 26, 2019

Per release just now from @DebbieforFL, these 2020 candidates are visiting the Homestead Migrant Detention Center on Friday:



Buttigieg

Castro

Gillibrand

Harris

Hickenlooper

Williamson



(Warren and Klobuchar went today)



(Beto/de Blasio/Gabbard visiting tomorrow) — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 26, 2019

Homestead is hot and barren, with a completely enclosed fence. I saw children being marched from one building to another in single file lines. No laughing, no playing. These are children who are prisoners. pic.twitter.com/7WB4G8sI5n — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 26, 2019

It's estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 unaccompanied children are being held at Homestead, one of a series of privately run facilities which contract with the federal government.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.