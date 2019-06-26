  • Florida immigrant facility quickly becomes 2020 flashpoint

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    From Miami, Florida - As Democrats gathered in the Sunshine State for their first major debates of the 2020 election cycle, a facility to hold immigrant children in Homestead, Florida suddenly became a pilgrimage point for Democratic candidates for President, as they denounced the immigration policies of the Trump Administration.

    "We must speak out," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said with a bullhorn in front of the private facility, which contracts with the federal government to hold immigrants detained along the southern border.

    Warren had gone to Homestead a day after being challenged to do so at a town hall event, as she denounced President Trump's actions along the southern border with Mexico, saying children were being treated like 'little prisoners.'

    Also going to Homestead on Wednesday was Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and others said they would go to visit the same facility this week.

    It's estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 unaccompanied children are being held at Homestead, one of a series of privately run facilities which contract with the federal government.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories