Gov. Ron DeSantis revokes hundreds of Rick Scott's appointees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On his last Friday in office, former Gov. Rick Scott, who was on his way to the U.S. Senate, appointed 84 people to various boards and committees.
Not long after fellow Republican Ron DeSantis took the oath of office, 45 of Scott's appointments were quickly rescinded.
On Friday, the list grew by another 169 names. Not only did DeSantis remove Scott's last-minute appointments, but also appointments and re-appointments made that had not been confirmed by the Florida Senate.
According to Senate Rule 12, “upon receipt of a request from the Governor or other appointing official or authority for the return of the documentation of an appointment, which appointment has not been acted upon by the Senate, the Secretary, upon consultation with the President, shall return the appointment documentation and the return shall be noted in the Journal.”
The Central Florida names on the list provided from DeSantis to Senate President Bill Galvano include:
- Garry Lubi (Daytona State College)
- Anne Cogges Patterson (Daytona State College)
- Tina Calderone (Seminole State College)
- Daniel O’Keefe (Seminole State College)
- Daisy Lopez-Cid (Valencia State College)
- Raymer Maguire (Valencia State College)
- Beth Smith (Valencia State College)
- Jennifer Hooten (Lake-Sumter State College)
- Emily Lee (Lake-Sumter State College)
- Avis Craig (College of Central Florida)
- Robert Durrance (College of Central Florida)
- William Edgar (College of Central Florida)
- Robert Winsler (College of Central Florida)
- G. Edward Clement (Central Florida Expressway Authority)
- Randy Glisson (Central Florida Expressway Authority)
- Jay Madara (Central Florida Expressway Authority)
- Dean Asher (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority)
- Julian Fouche (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority)
- Maria Montalvo (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority)
- John Miklos (St Johns River Water Management District)
- Janet Price (St Johns River Water Management District)
- Allan Bruce Roberts (St Johns River Water Management District)
