Politics

Hegseth fires general whose agency's intel assessment of damage from Iran strikes angered Trump

By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Trump District of Columbia Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meet with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP) (Alexander Drago/AP)
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iran nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse would no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

