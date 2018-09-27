Hillary Clinton to campaign in Florida with Andrew Gillum

Former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will joinTallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor, on the campaign trail next month.
The two will hold a rally together in South Florida on Oct. 23.
Related Headlines
So honored to announce that we’ll campaign with @HillaryClinton on October 23 here in the Sunshine State. Let’s #BringItHome!— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 27, 2018
Clinton's and Gillum's teams are still ironing out the details, according to reports.
The latest poll shows Gillum with a slight lead over the Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, in the race to succeed Gov. Rick Scott.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}