  Hillary Clinton to campaign in Florida with Andrew Gillum

    By: Monique Valdes

    Former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will joinTallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor, on the campaign trail next month. 

    The two will hold a rally together in South Florida on Oct. 23. 

    Clinton's and Gillum's teams are still ironing out the details, according to reports. 

    The latest poll shows Gillum with a slight lead over the Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, in the race to succeed Gov. Rick Scott. 
     

