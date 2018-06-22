0 House approves big, bipartisan bill to deal with opioid crisis

In a fresh reminder that political cooperation is not dead on Capitol Hill, the House on Friday overwhelmingly approved a sweeping package of over fifty bipartisan bills to address the misuse of prescription opioid pain medicine, as lawmakers voted to expand a variety of services under Medicare and Medicaid to deal with the drug scourge.

“We can do things when we put partisan politics aside and work together,” said Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), one of a number of lawmakers who touted various provisions in the sweeping opioids measure.

“This particular bill, H.R. 6, is the crown jewel of all that legislation,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX).

“This legislation will strengthen our efforts to advance treatment and recovery issues, and bolster the fight against deadly and illicit drugs,” said Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA).

Today's SUPPORT bill fights the #OpioidCrisis by Advancing treatment and recovery programs

Improving prevention efforts

Providing resources to communities

Fighting deadly drugs like fentanyl We won't stop until we've ended this epidemic. pic.twitter.com/1lwSUVfE6R — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 22, 2018

“This is a big deal in the fight against the largest public health crisis in our country,” said Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Mr. Speaker, so often we hear about the partisan wrangling in Congress and clearly there are dividing lines on some high-profile issues,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). “But this an issue where Republicans and Democrats have come together.”

The final vote was 396-14.

These were the fourteen members – 13 Republicans and one Democrat – who voted against the bill:

The opioids package now goes to the Senate.

“Currently, Medicare doesn't cover opioid treatment programs,” said Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA). “These bills are pieces of a large, complex puzzle. We need to find realistic solutions with long term outcomes.”