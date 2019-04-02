0 House Democrats unveil spending markers for 2020

Facing a sticky political battle in coming months over spending, Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a two year plan which boosts spending by almost $90 billion for both the military and domestic programs in the federal budget, reinforcing fairly substantial 2020 budget differences at this point among House Democrats, Senate Republicans, and the White House.

The two year plan from Democrats - which will be aired at a meeting of the House Budget Committee on Wednesday - would raise the statutory budget 'caps' on spending for both defense and non-defense programs, a move that Congress has made three times, most recently in 2017, in order to avoid across-the-board 'sequester' cuts mandated by a 2011 bipartisan budget deal.

The budget blueprint from Democrats is much different than budget plans put forward by both the White House and Republicans in the Senate, which follow the current spending limits in law, but funnel extra money to the Pentagon through what's known as the "Overseas Contingency Operations" fund - often derided by critics as nothing more than a military slush fund, and a budgetary gimmick.

Democrats are proposing to raise $576b defense cap and $543b non defense cap by $88b each next year. Trump wants to keep caps and backdoor $174b to defense via gimmick — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) April 2, 2019

The deal Dems are offering would include $733 billion for defense in 2020, $749 billion in 2021. White House wants $750 billion for defense in 2020, and would use a whopping $174 billion OCO to get around cap for defense, which is $576 billion for 2020 under current law. https://t.co/6JOJTHVWdP — Andrew Clevenger (@andclev) April 2, 2019

Today Chairman @RepJohnYarmuth is unveiling a two-year budget that will #RaiseTheCaps and save critical programs from the cruel, extreme cuts proposed in the #TrumpBudget. Learn more: https://t.co/yRP6vTRLIE — House Budget Committee (@HouseBudgetDems) April 2, 2019

House Democrats named their plan, "The Investing for the People Act," making the case that it is time to raise what they labeled the "arbitrary and irresponsible" spending caps put in place by a 2011 bipartisan budget deal, known as the Budget Control Act.

Here is how the budget proposals compare from the President, House Democrats, and Senate Republicans:

+ Trump 2020 - $576 billion defense, $542 billion non-defense. $174 billion in OCO for a defense budget of $750 billion.

+ House Dems 2020 - $664 billion defense, $631 billion non-defense. $69 billion in OCO for a defense budget of $733 billion.

+ Senate GOP 2020 - $576 billion defense, $542 billion non-defense. $67 billion in OCO for a defense budget of $643 billion.

Last week, Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee approved their own budget outline for 2020, touting reductions in future spending over the next five years of more than half a billion dollars.

Over half of those budget savings - $281 billion - was in money being spent on health care, along with $72 billion in education.

"The budget does not solve all of our fiscal challenges, but it starts the process to rein in deficits and debt and provide the foundation for a stronger future for our children and grandchildren," said Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY), the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

ICYMI - Senate Budget Committee votes to advance 2020 budget plan to #ReduceTheDeficit LEARN MORE: https://t.co/o4fs84mcnh pic.twitter.com/5EPRz1VR1Q — Senate Budget GOP (@BudgetGOP) March 29, 2019

Neither the White House nor Senate Republicans would raise the actual spending 'caps' as Democrats are proposing - a move which would need to be approved by both the House and Senate, and then signed by the President.

“The Investing for the People Act lays out a responsible framework for the country that ensures we make the needed investments for American families, our economy and our security,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), the head of the House Budget Committee.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.