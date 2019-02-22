House sets Tuesday vote to block Trump border emergency

Democrats in the House of Representatives unveiled their one page plan on Friday to overturn President Donald Trump's bid to funnel more money to a border wall by declaring a national emergency, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters said the House would vote next Tuesday to block the President's executive actions on funding for the wall.
"Members of Congress all swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution," the Speaker said.
"The President’s decision to go outside the bounds of the law to try to get what he failed to achieve in the constitutional legislative process violates the Constitution and must be terminated," Pelosi wrote earlier this week in a letter to fellow Democrats.
Democrats said they already have more than a majority of members signed on to the one page resolution to reject the Trump national emergency.
Members of Congress all swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution. On Tuesday, the House will vote on @JoaquinCastrotx's legislation to defend the separation of powers following @realDonaldTrump's decision to ignore the bounds of the law with his emergency declaration.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 22, 2019
"We hope that enough of our normal Republican enablers will join us to stand up for the Constitution," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX). "If not, we’re ready to turn to the courthouse."
As of Friday, only one Republican in the House had signed on to the plan to reject the President’s national emergency, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI).
