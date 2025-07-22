Hunter Biden accuses George Clooney of undermining his father in 2024 presidential election

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Joe Biden's son Hunter isn't hiding his feelings about actor and Democratic Party donor George Clooney's decision to call on the elder Biden to abandon his 2024 reelection bid.

In a rare online interview, Hunter Biden used a string of expletives to describe Clooney when discussing the actor with Andrew Gallagher of Channel 5.

Clooney supported Democrat Joe Biden's bid for a second term and even headlined a record-setting fundraiser for the then-president. But the actor changed his stance after Biden turned in a disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump in June 2024 and added his voice to mounting calls for the then-81-year-old president to leave the race.

Clooney made his feelings known in an opinion piece in The New York Times. Biden ended up leaving the race a few weeks later and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris. She lost to Trump.

In the lengthy and wide-ranging interview, Hunter Biden questioned why anyone should listen to Clooney and said the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor had no right to “undermine” his father.

“What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f——— life to the services of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f——— New York Times to undermine the president," Hunter Biden said before he trailed off to talk about how Republicans are more unified than Democrats.

Joe Biden served 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's vice president before he was elected president in 2020.

Los Angeles-based representatives for Clooney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday.

