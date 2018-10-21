In campaign twist, Democrats embrace health care in 2018

After seeing their ranks decimated in 2010 during a mid-term election backlash against the Obama health law, times have changed for Democrats in the 2018 elections for Congress, as polls show voters moving away from Republicans on the issue of health care, as Democrats “are now embracing it whole-heartedly” in the final days of the campaign. they
In a report issued last week titled, “2018: The Health Care Election,” Wesleyan University’s media trackers found that health care “is most prominent in ads supporting Democrats, appearing in 54.5 percent” of their commercials.
The Wesleyan Media Project said back in 2010 – in the big Tea Party wave election for the GOP – Democrats talked about health care in less than 9 percent of their advertisements.
Recent polling also backs up the change of heart by Democrats, as polls consistently are showing more support for the Obama health law than a few years ago.
Public support for what the GOP derides as “Obamacare” peaked during the unsuccessful effort by the Republican Congress in 2017-2018 to repeal and replace that law with a GOP sponsored plan.
A new Fox News poll released on October 17 shows voters nationally give President Donald Trump a thumbs down on he’s handled health care, with 37 percent of voters approving, and 53 percent of voters disapproving.
The divide is slightly larger, at 37-55, for ‘likely’ voters in the November mid-term elections.
And of those who see health care as a big issue, they are definitely more drawn to candidates on the Democratic side.
But the President and other Republicans this past week have been expressing their support for protection those with pre-existing conditions, possibly feeling the election heat on the issue.
“All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don't, they will after I speak to them,” the President tweeted. “I am in total support.”
Statements like that from the President – and a variety of GOP lawmakers have left Democrats in disbelief, as they accuse Republicans of completely changing their tune on health care in order to portray themselves as something that they are not.
“President Trump and Republicans will do anything to undermine health care and pre-existing condition protections for patients and families across the country,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).
“What. A. Bunch. Of. Lies,” tweeted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.
