0 In tweets, President Trump takes direct aim at Kavanaugh accuser

Breaking his silence on the woman who has leveled sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump on Friday said if the events were “as bad as she says,” then Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should have ‘immediately filed’ charges against the judge in the 1980’s.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” the President tweeted from Las Vegas, where he held a campaign rally last night.

“Why didn't someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” the President said in another tweet.

Those tweets came as the President expressed irritation with the confirmation delays for Judge Kavanaugh, even as GOP Senators were trying to work out an agreement with lawyers for Dr. Ford, on when she might testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Since allegations of sexual misconduct first arose against the Judge, the President has held his tongue both on Twitter and in public, skirting any direct comment, while saying he was ready to give the Senate extra time to deal with the controversy.

But some of his frustration finally boiled over this morning.

At a campaign rally Thursday night in Las Vegas, the President had stuck to his previous script, expressing his support for Judge Kavanaugh, but not delving into the allegations made Ford, who claims that Kavanaugh attacked her at a high school party in the 1980’s.

Mr. Trump’s tweets marked the first time he had challenged Ford by name, and questioned her story.