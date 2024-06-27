Politics

Judge in Trump classified docs case denies defense request for a hearing to challenge search warrant

By ERIC TUCKER

Trump Classified Documents FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, June 22, 2024, at Temple University in Philadelphia. The federal judge presiding over Trump's classified documents prosecution is hearing arguments Monday, June 24, on whether to bar him from public comments that prosecutors say could endanger the lives of FBI agents working on the case. Special counsel Jack Smith's team says the restrictions are necessary in light of Trump's false comments that the FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents were out to kill him and his family. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) (Chris Szagola/AP)

By ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump rejected Thursday a defense request for a hearing to argue that the Justice Department provided false and misleading information to obtain a warrant to search his Florida estate two years ago.

But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to hold a hearing on a Trump team claim that prosecutors improperly pierced attorney-client privilege during the investigation into Trump's retention of boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in 2021.

The order amounts to a mixed result for both sides and ensures further delays in a criminal case that has already been snarled by significant postponements.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read