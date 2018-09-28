0 Kavanaugh faces new hurdle even as Senate panel okays nomination

The Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh faced a brand new hurdle from a Republican Senator on Friday, even as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he wanted GOP leaders to delay floor action on the President’s nominee until the FBI could question some possible witnesses related to allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kavanaugh.

“This country is being ripped apart here,” Flake said after extensive conversations in a back room with Senators of both parties, as he called for a short FBI investigation, which Democrats have demanded, and Republicans – along with the White House – have brushed aside.

“We have got to do due diligence here,” Flake said, as he urged the Senate Majority Leader to delay action on the Kavanaugh nomination for up to a week.

But even as Flake was thrusting new uncertainty into the equation for Kavanaugh, the Arizona Republican voted with his colleagues, as the panel voted 11-10 to send the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, where it could be called up for action as soon as Saturday.

"I've been speaking to a number of people on the other side…I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week in order to let the FBI do an investigation limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there." Sen. @JeffFlake pic.twitter.com/oR6HcArWax — CSPAN (@cspan) September 28, 2018

At issue is whether the FBI should interview people identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as having possible knowledge of what she says was a sexual attack by Kavanaugh at a party in the summer of 1982.

Kavanaugh has bitterly denied wrongdoing, but Ford and Democrats complain Republicans have done little to find out the story of Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge, whom Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh tried to pull her clothes and bathing suit off.

“Only one person has said the sexual assault didn’t happen, Brett Kavanaugh,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), as Democrats had again demanded an FBI investigation.

The original timeline envisioned a vote on Kavanaugh by next Tuesday – but the Flake maneuver threatened to delay action for days, raising new questions about Kavanaugh’s future, as President Trump watched from the White House.

President Donald Trump on delaying the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "I'm going to let the Senate handle that" https://t.co/8TKfVFyZJC pic.twitter.com/TwSxv6znsJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 28, 2018

“I'm going to let the Senate handle that,” the President said in a photo op with the leader of Chile. “They'll make their decisions. They've been doing a good job and very professional.”

“I just want it to all work out well for the country,” the President said.

Soon after the change of pace from Flake, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) endorsed the idea of a short delay, which almost ensures that it must happen – as GOP leaders can overcome one defector, but not two – as Republicans only have a 51-49 majority in the Senate.