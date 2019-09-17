0 Kavanaugh impeachment effort faces uphill fight

Angered by stories over the weekend about possible sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his law school days at Yale University, one progressive Democrat in Congress is ready to introduce articles of impeachment against Kavanaugh - but there is no guarantee the issue would be acted upon by the House.

"I believe Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez," Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) tweeted. "It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors."

But even as some Democrats in Congress call for more answers about the FBI investigation of complaints about Kavanaugh, the lawmaker in charge of the committee which would deal with an impeachment effort said Monday that it wasn't on his radar screen.

Instead, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told a New York radio show that his panel's various investigations of President Trump leave little time or oxygen to specifically go through allegations against Kavanaugh.

In today's interview, @RepJerryNadler expressed frustration at the misconception that impeachment proceedings aren't underway. The committee is holding impeachment hearings this week, and investigations are active. LISTEN: https://t.co/Yc9APnDAFX — Brian Lehrer Show (@BrianLehrer) September 16, 2019

House Judiciary Chair Nadler to WNYC asked if he is not taking Kavanaugh allegations serious enough + calls to impeach him: "We have our hands full with impeaching the president right now and that's going to take up our limited resources and time for a while." — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 16, 2019

“Even Jerry Nadler figured out that impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh, based on this ridiculous accusation, is a Bridge Too Far,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

But there were also Democrats in Congress who disagreed with Nadler, as they demanded a further investigation not only of Kavanaugh, but of the FBI background investigation of the Justice.

"Those who voted yes on his nomination betrayed the women of this country and we learn more of the depth of that betrayal with every new detail & allegation," tweeted Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

Only one member of the Supreme Court has ever gone through impeachment proceedings, Justice Samuel Chase, who was accused of being too partisan to serve on the bench.

While he was a Justice, Chase had campaigned in the 1800 election for John Adams, who lost that election to Thomas Jefferson.

Looking for payback, the House approved articles of impeachment against Justice Chase for his partisan activities, but the Senate refused to convict.

My statement regarding the recent reporting around Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation process: pic.twitter.com/DsqC3ZEMHF — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 16, 2019

On the floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuffed talk of Kavanaugh's impeachment.

"This is not just a left-wing obsession with one man. It is part of a deliberate effort to attack judicial independence," McConnell said in a Senate floor speech, as he said this was more than a case of 'sour grapes.'

"Six of the Democrat presidential candidates — plus one who has now quit to run for the Senate — have publicly flirted with packing the Supreme Court," McConnell said.

"Court-packing. Today’s bold new Democrat idea is a failed power grab from the 1930s," McConnell added, referring to the effort by Democrats to help President Franklin D. Roosevelt achieve more of his New Deal platform, without interference by the Supreme Court.

