Kristi Noem is ‘alert and recovering’ after trip to hospital over allergic reaction, official says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing an allergic reaction, her spokeswoman said.

“She is alert and recovering,” said the statement from department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, who said the hospital treatment was out of an “abundance of caution.” Noem, 53, heads a sprawling department with roughly 260,000 employees responsible for immigration enforcement, airport security, disaster response and other responsibilities.

She has been among the more high-profile members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, traveling extensively and maintaining a robust social media presence.

She is often the public face of his mass deportation effort, frequently goes out on immigration enforcement operations and has appeared in commercials encouraging immigrants in the country illegally to voluntarily leave the country.

Before being tapped to head Homeland Security, Noem was a two-term governor of South Dakota, a former member of Congress, and a staunch Trump supporter.

She has said that she specifically asked Trump for the Homeland Security portfolio because she knew it dealt with Trump's top priorities.

Earlier this year Noem's purse was stolen on Easter Sunday while she was out to dinner with her family. The purse reportedly contained about $3,000 in cash, her keys, driver's license, passport and Homeland Security badge. The Homeland Security Department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.

A suspect was later arrested in connection with the theft and has been charged in federal court with aggravated identity theft, robbery and fraud.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.