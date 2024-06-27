The Latest | Biden and Trump prepare to debate for the first time in 2024 election season

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, will meet Thursday for the first general election debate of the 2024 season — a chance for both candidates to try to reshape the political narrative and persuade undecided voters.

Biden, the Democratic incumbent, has the opportunity to reassure voters that, at 81, he's capable of guiding the U.S. through a range of challenges. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old Trump could use the moment to try to move past his felony conviction in New York and convince an audience of tens of millions that he's temperamentally suited to return to the Oval Office.

Thursday's debate in Atlanta will mark at least a couple firsts — never before have two White House contenders faced off at such advanced ages and never before has CNN hosted a general election presidential debate.

How to watch tonight’s presidential debate

Choosing public service over pure profit, CNN offered to let other networks carry the debate feed; ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, PBS and C-SPAN will all do so. The other networks also have the right to sell their own ad time during the two commercial breaks.

The networks had to agree to CNN’s rules — they must keep CNN’s insignia onscreen and can’t interrupt with their own commentators while the debate airs. Internationally, only CNN is carrying it.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and will last for 90 minutes.

▶ Read the AP's full guide on how to watch.

