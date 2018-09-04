0 LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Senate Confirmation hearings get underway today for President Donald Trump’s choice of federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court, as Democrats look to zero in on how Kavanaugh might deal with questions about the power of the Executive, controversial legal issues like Roe versus Wade, his time working for President George W. Bush, and a host of other legal matters, all against the backdrop of an increasingly partisan fight for control of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections.

The hearings will be taking place before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who has sternly defended how the GOP has handled documents associated with Judge Kavanaugh – but just last night, another 42,000 pages were released to Senators, with little chance that those would be read in full by the time the hearings get underway.

Stick with us today as we try to give you a flavor for what’s going on inside the hearing room, outside the hearing room, and in the court of public opinion, as judge Brett Kavanaugh aims to replace the retired Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

9:45 am – An absolutely unhinged start to the hearing. Democrats interrupted Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) from the beginning, as demonstrators yelled from the audience. Democrats denounced the 42,000 page document dump last night, accusing Republicans of withholding issues about Judge Kavanaugh. “What is the rush?” asked Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ).

.@SenBlumenthal: "Mr. Chairman if we cannot be recognized then I move to adjourn." https://t.co/qAsaE0C69V pic.twitter.com/G1MckDbACx — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

9:35 am – Judge Kavanaugh has entered the room, sitting down in front of an armada of photographers, as the Chairman gently gavels the hearing to order.

9:10 am – I mentioned the testimony of Chief Justice John Roberts earlier – his “umpire” reference came in his confirmation hearings in September of 2005, when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee this: “Judges are like umpires. Umpires don’t make the rules; they apply them. The role of an umpire and a judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules.” Later, Roberts added, “I will remember that it’s my job to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat. But it is a limited role. Nobody ever went to a ball game to see the umpire.”

9:00 am – Walking around Capitol Hill this morning, I saw one person with a bullhorn, so it was obvious right away this was not a normal Monday. Inside the Hart Senate Office building, not far from the hearing room, there are other demonstrators as well.

NOW: Waiting outside Kavanaugh hearing room. A silent but rather clear protest. (Re: abortion.) pic.twitter.com/VHku1dDEkS — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 4, 2018

8:55 am – Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court before the hearing began to denounce how Republicans have handled documents and more about Judge Kavanaugh. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): “We go to these hearings under protest,” denouncing the 42,000 page document dump last night on Labor Day. “Obviously, no one has been able to look at them yet.”

8:45 am – The White House has already released some excerpts from Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement: “To me, Justice Kennedy is a mentor, a friend, and a hero. As a Member of the Court, he was a model of civility and collegiality. He fiercely defended the independence of the Judiciary. And he was a champion of liberty,” Kavanaugh will say.

Kavanaugh will also then echo the testimony of Chief Justice John Roberts: “A good judge must be an umpire — a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy….I don't decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.”

8:30 am – In the heat and humidity of this September morning, there are many people already lined up outside the Senate office buildings, waiting for a chance to get into the hearings.

Lots of people in line outside on Capitol Hill for the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/uOm0TehqmF — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 4, 2018

8:00 am – Everyone has an idea on what kind of questions to ask. Think about this hearing like a sporting event, and you are the coach. You have a game plan – or you BETTER have a game plan. For Republicans, the game plan is simple. You extol the virtues of the nominee, cite positive stories, and be prepared to defend him against attacks by Democrats. But for Democrats, it’s not as simple. Yes, you want to try to undermine the nominee – but how best to do that? What issues do you focus on? Abortion? Regulations? Kavanaugh’s time working in the Bush White House? How he regards Presidential investigations? There are a host of ideas – and not every Senator will be on the same page in terms of a game plan. One thing that is making Democrats mad has been the production of documents about Kavanaugh. We’ve seen a number of document dumps on Saturdays, Sundays, and even on Labor Day evening. Look for Democrats to bring that up today.