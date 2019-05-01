  • LIVE UPDATES: Attorney General Barr on Capitol Hill

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    For the first time since the release of a redacted version of the 448 page report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, U.S. Attorney General William Barr goes before Congress to answer questions about his handling of the report, with Democrats certain to press Barr over fresh reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had expressed frustration about early summaries of his findings.

    Here's how the day's proceedings have unfolded:

    9:15 am - President Trump has been up and tweeting since before 6 am today, and is now getting around to expressing his frustration with the Russia investigation.

    9:10 am - What do Democratic Senators want to know from Barr?  The news last night of a letter from Robert Mueller to Barr has certainly sparked a different line of questioning.

    9:00 am - Democrats have been calling on Barr to resign.  This is from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories