LIVE UPDATES: Democrats press their 2020 case in third debate

From Houston, Texas - In the party's smallest debate so far, ten Democrats will face off at Texas Southern University on Thursday night in a debate hosted by ABC News and Univision, another step on the way to determining a candidate to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
Instead of two debate nights - with ten candidates on stage in both - this Houston debate will have just one night involving the ten who were able to qualify.
Here is a rundown of the evening's events. All times are EDT.
7:00 pm - I heard the sound from inside the press filing center. It sounded like a helicopter. Instead, it was a small plane pulling a banner for the GOP, warning those below at the debate site against socialism, and urging Texans to vote for President Trump in 2020.
Plane with banner that reads "Socialism will kill Houston's Economy VOTE TRUMP 2020," circling the Democratic debate hall. pic.twitter.com/xhqqki2X9E— Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) September 12, 2019
6:45 pm - It's very warm outside, and chilly with lots of air conditioning inside. The debate has attracted the usual group of demonstrators and activists on both sides. As I arrived around lunchtime, there was band playing songs, demonstrators on both sides, and more.
The scene inside the debate — well, inside the media filing center at least: Hundreds of reporters ready to watch the three-hour event on flat screens. I pic.twitter.com/W6QGQtcoo3— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 12, 2019
