LIVE UPDATES: Night two of the Democratic debates

From Detroit, Michigan - After a Tuesday night face off which featured a divide between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party, another ten Democrats will go on stage tonight at the Fox Theater in Detroit, for the second 2020 debate sponsored by CNN, with former Vice President Joe Biden headlining this gathering.

Biden's performance in the first debate in June was somewhat uneven, as Democrats will certainly be watching to see how he handles likely attacks from Cory Booker and others in this second debate.

First, let's remind everyone of which candidates will be on the stage in this second debate.

7:30 pm - After last night's debate spent over 30 minutes on the subject of health care - specifically the pros and cons of “Medicare For All” as backed by Senators Sanders and Warren - one would expect that subject will come up tonight for the second group of Democratic candidates. And watching from afar are some Democratic U.S. Senators, who make the argument that the Trump Administration deserves more mention for trying to repeal the Obama health law.

I think the debate about Medicare for All v. Medicare Buy In v. Medicaid Buy In is important. BUT NOT AS IMPORTANT AS STOPPING THIS LAWSUIT WHICH WILL TAKE AWAY HEALTH CARE FROM 20M+. https://t.co/6Gn73U3RmB — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 31, 2019

7:20 pm - What's the buzz on the ground here in Detroit? It's pretty basic stuff - will Joe Biden do well tonight? If he has another uneven performance, that's going to be the top story in the morning. No one is quite sure whether Kamala Harris will go after Biden again, but it seems likely that Cory Booker will make that effort. From Nevada, we get this perspective from longtime political reporter Jon Ralston.

My thoughts before the debate:

1. Biden has his back against the wall, and there is no tomorrow.

2. Harris had a promising rookie outing, but will we see a sophomore slump?

3. I think Booker needs to go for the knockout.

4. Gillibrand needs to hit a home run.

5. MAKE IT STOP. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 31, 2019

7:15 pm - The Biden campaign will have a full roster of surrogates to speak to the press after the debate - but that may depend on how Biden does in the debate. After the first debate in Miami - when Biden encountered some turbulence courtesy of Kamala Harris - most of his surrogates did not show up in the 'spin room' after the debate. We'll see the Mayor of Atlanta and some members of Congress show up here once this second gathering is done.

Biden's diverse debate guests:

LA Rep. Cedric Richmond

DE Sen. Chris Coons

Atl Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

NV State Sen. Yvanna Cancela

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver,

Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP prez

Kellie Nelson & Amanda Bolt, Debate Contest Winners from Charlotte, NC — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 31, 2019

