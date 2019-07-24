  • LIVE UPDATES: Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill

    By: Jamie Dupree

    After almost two years of investigation, Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to appear before a pair of House committees and answer questions about the Russia investigation.

    Mueller made clear back in April that he would not have much to say at any hearing, emphasizing that he would stay within the confines of his report, which raised questions about possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, but found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 campaign.

    7:05 am - President Trump is already up and tweeting about the Mueller hearing, echoing GOP complaints that Mueller will have a top aide from the investigation with him at the hearing.

    7:00 am - President Trump has said he's not going to be watching Mueller - or at least not much of the hearing.  After at first celebrating the Mueller Report - “no collusion, no obstruction” - the President has expressed his frustration with the fact that Mueller will be testifying at all.

    6:50 am - For Republicans, today's hearing is a chance to more publicly explain why they think the Russia investigation was a farce from the start.  It will be interesting to see how deeply the GOP tries to push Mueller about questions of bias on the Russia probe.

    6:45 am - For Democrats, today's hearing is a chance to more publicly explain the contents of the Mueller Report - which most members of Congress, and most Americans - have not read.  

