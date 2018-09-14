0 Manafort pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with Mueller probe

In a major step forward for the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort plead guilty to two charges in a federal court Friday, as prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said Manafort had agreed to cooperate with the investigation, and had already started providing information to investigators.

“I plead guilty,” Manafort said to federal judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Manafort’s guilty plea came on two charges – 1) Conspiracy against the United States, for money laundering, tax fraud, violating laws on registering as an agent for a foreign government, and making false statements to investigations;

2) Conspiracy to obstruct justice through witness tampering.

The plea agreement will force Manafort to forfeit over $45 million in real estate, bank accounts, and other items of value to the federal government.

Manafort's place at Trump Tower must be forfeited. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) September 14, 2018

The immediate reaction from the White House and President Donald Trump’s lawyers was to downplay the Manafort plea.

“Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign,” said Rudy Giuliani, who has led Mr. Trump’s legal efforts in recent months.

At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also downplayed the Manafort guilty plea.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with the President or his victorious 2016 Presidential campaign,” Sanders said in a statement given to reporters. “It is totally unrelated."

As part of plea, Manafort agrees to cooperate. That entails: sitting down with special counsel, not always with his lawyer, and answering all questions. He will have to provide requested documents. And he has agreed to testify in court if needed. He must be truthful. — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) September 14, 2018

None of the legal trouble for Manafort has been tied to the Trump Campaign or the 2016 elections; but prosecutors seem to believe he has information that could assist their probe into contacts between the campaign and Russian intermediaries.