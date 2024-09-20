Mexican cartel leader's son convicted of violent role in drug trafficking plot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The son of a Mexican drug cartel leader was convicted Friday of charges that he used violence, including the deadly downing of a military helicopter, to help his father operate one of the country's largest and most dangerous narcotics trafficking organizations.

Rubén Oseguera, known as "El Menchito," is the son of fugitive Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera and served as the "CJNG" cartel's second-in-command before his extradition to the U.S. in February 2020.

A federal jury in Washington, D.C., deliberated for several hours over two days before finding the younger Oseguera guilty of both counts in his indictment: conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for U.S. importation and using a firearm in a drug conspiracy.

“El Menchito now joins the growing list of high-ranking Cartel leaders that the Justice Department has convicted in an American courtroom," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an emailed statement. "We are grateful to our Mexican law enforcement partners for their extensive cooperation and sacrifice in holding accountable leaders of the Jalisco Cartel.”

The younger Oseguera, who was born in California and holds dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell.

He didn't have an obvious reaction to the jury's verdict. One of his lawyers patted him on his shoulder before he was led out of the courtroom.

The U.S. government has offered a reward of up $10 million for information leading to the arrest of the elder Oseguera, whose alias, “El Mencho,” is a play on his first name.

Prosecutors showed jurors a rifle bearing Oseguera’s nicknames, “Menchito” and “JR,” along with the cartel’s acronym. The gun was in his possession when he was arrested.

“JR” also was etched on a belt found at the site where a Mexican military helicopter crashed after cartel members shot the aircraft down with a rocket-propelled grenade in 2015. Prosecutors said the younger Oseguera, now 34, ordered subordinates to shoot down the helicopter in Jalisco, Mexico, so that he and his father could avoid capture.

Oseguera ordered the killings of at least 100 people and frequently bragged about murders and kidnappings, according to prosecutors. They said he personally shot and killed at least two people, including a rival drug trafficker and a disobedient subordinate.

During the trial’s closing arguments Thursday, Justice Department prosecutor Kaitlin Sahni described Oseguera as “a prince, an heir to an empire.”

“But this wasn’t a fairytale,” she said. “This was the story of the defendant’s drugs, guns and murder, told to you by the people who saw it firsthand.”

Jurors heard testimony from six cooperating witnesses who tied Oseguera to drug trafficking.

Defense attorney Anthony Colombo tried to attack the witnesses’ credibility and motives, calling them “sociopaths” who told self-serving lies about his client.

“They’re all pathological liars,” he said.

Jurors also saw coded BlackBerry messages that Oseguera exchanged with other cartel leaders and underlings. One exchange showed that Oseguera was offended when his uncle mocked his cocaine’s purity, Sahni said.

“The defendant was proud of the cocaine he was distributing,” she added.

Columbo argued that prosecutors didn’t present sufficient evidence that the CJNG cartel trafficked drugs in the U.S.

“Ten years and not one seizure,” he said. “There’s no proof that it was coming to the U.S.”

But prosecutors said Oseguera used increasingly extreme acts of violence to maintain his family’s power over a global drug trafficking operation, including in the U.S.

“The defendant decided who he worked with and who worked for him,” another prosecutor, Kate Naseef, told jurors.

