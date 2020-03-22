Nations's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

Charlotte Petersen, 1, toddles to her father, Billy Petersen, of Falls Church, Va., next to her mother Heather, as the family visits the cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the tidal basin, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. "We wanted to get some fresh air and a change of scenery," says Heather Petersen, "we figured if we came early and it wasn't crowded then we wouldn't be too on top of other people." Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin areas have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington's iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw a large crowd. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)