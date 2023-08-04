North Carolina Rep. Manning's office says she has broken sternum after three-vehicle wreck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina congresswoman injured in a serious automobile accident this week is recovering at home from a broken sternum and bone in her foot, her office said Friday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and a staff member who was driving her Thursday morning to an event in her district in north-central North Carolina after a three-vehicle wreck. Another driver was cited.

Manning and her aide were discharged Thursday from Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Manning's office detailed the congresswoman's injuries Friday and said she would keep working from home while she recovers. The U.S. House is in its August recess.

“She is very grateful for all the kind words, prayers and well wishes she has received,” the statement said.

The State Highway Patrol said troopers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the accident on U.S. Highway 29 in Guilford County. A northbound driver making a left turn struck the southbound vehicle carrying Manning, according to a patrol statement. The northbound vehicle then struck a third vehicle waiting at a red light, the patrol said.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 34-year-old man from nearby Alamance County, was charged with failure to yield, according to the patrol.

Manning, 66, is in her second House term. Her 6th Congressional District covers all or parts of Guilford, Rockingham, Caswell and Forsyth counties.

