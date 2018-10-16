0 On Twitter, President Trump calls Stormy Daniels "Horseface"

After staying relatively on message for the past six weeks on social media, the more familiar version of President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Tuesday morning, as the President lobbed insults at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), complained about the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and called porn star Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface.’

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer,” the President tweeted just after 11 am.

The jab at Daniels came a day after her libel lawsuit against the President was thrown out by a federal judge in Los Angeles; her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, returned fire – calling the President a “disgusting misogynist.”

"Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees." @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

While Republicans in Congress were quiet about the President’s tweets, Democrats denounced the President’s use of “horseface” to describe Daniels, who claims she had an affair with the President, and was paid just before the 2016 elections to stay quiet about it.

“Trump's disgusting attacks aren't acceptable coming from anyone,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). “Real men don't talk about women this way.”

“I never thought the President of the United States would tweet something like this out,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “What an embarrassment for this country.”

Mr. Trump also brought up one of his most common Twitter themes, his criticism of the Russia investigation, using his term “witch hunt” for the first time in almost a month.

Is it really possible that Bruce Ohr, whose wife Nellie was paid by Simpson and GPS Fusion for work done on the Fake Dossier, and who was used as a Pawn in this whole SCAM (WITCH HUNT), is still working for the Department of Justice????? Can this really be so????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

“Where is Jeff Sessions?” the President asked in another tweet related to the Russia probe, taking another dig at his U.S. Attorney General.

The President also continued to tangle with Sen. Warren, a day after she issued the results of a DNA test, which she says confirms that she has Native American blood lines in her distant family tree.

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, "DNA test is useless." Even they don't want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her "a person of color" (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Many Republicans were thoroughly enjoying the President’s jabs at Warren, who fired back at Mr. Trump as well.

“You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress,” Warren tweeted.

Was at a breakfast this morning with a Trump adviser who was touting his relative good behavior on Twitter recently & equating it to the last few weeks of the 2016 campaign. https://t.co/dkFiGlbhyY — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 16, 2018

The tweets by the President ended a fairly calm period for Mr. Trump, who had been shying away from his favorite social media platform, and doing more interviews and campaign rallies.

It also came on a day in which the White House listed no events on the President’s schedule.