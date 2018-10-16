On Twitter, President Trump calls Stormy Daniels "Horseface"

After staying relatively on message for the past six weeks on social media, the more familiar version of President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Tuesday morning, as the President lobbed insults at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), complained about the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and called porn star Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface.’
“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer,” the President tweeted just after 11 am.
The jab at Daniels came a day after her libel lawsuit against the President was thrown out by a federal judge in Los Angeles; her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, returned fire – calling the President a “disgusting misogynist.”
While Republicans in Congress were quiet about the President’s tweets, Democrats denounced the President’s use of “horseface” to describe Daniels, who claims she had an affair with the President, and was paid just before the 2016 elections to stay quiet about it.
“Trump's disgusting attacks aren't acceptable coming from anyone,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). “Real men don't talk about women this way.”
“I never thought the President of the United States would tweet something like this out,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). “What an embarrassment for this country.”
Mr. Trump also brought up one of his most common Twitter themes, his criticism of the Russia investigation, using his term “witch hunt” for the first time in almost a month.
“Where is Jeff Sessions?” the President asked in another tweet related to the Russia probe, taking another dig at his U.S. Attorney General.
The President also continued to tangle with Sen. Warren, a day after she issued the results of a DNA test, which she says confirms that she has Native American blood lines in her distant family tree.
Many Republicans were thoroughly enjoying the President’s jabs at Warren, who fired back at Mr. Trump as well.
“You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress,” Warren tweeted.
The tweets by the President ended a fairly calm period for Mr. Trump, who had been shying away from his favorite social media platform, and doing more interviews and campaign rallies.
It also came on a day in which the White House listed no events on the President’s schedule.
