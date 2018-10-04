0 Orlando, Tampa, St. Pete mayors endorse fellow Democratic mayor for governor

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday morning in downtown Orlando, the Democratic mayors of the cities of Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg endorsed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum for Florida governor.

Gillum and his running mate, Winter Park businessman Chris King, were joined by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman for a news conference outside the Amway Center.

"The three of us know this firsthand: Mayors get things done," Kriseman said.

"What matters to us is that we have a partner in the governor's office," Buckhorn said.

"I will tell you that statewide elections are won or lost along the I-4 corridor, and we're going to win this one," Dyer said.

The endorsements underscore the continued importance of the political battleground that is the I-4 corridor.

"This corridor is everything," Gillum said. "It represents the future of Florida, from commerce to cultural exchange."

During the event, Gillum said a mass transit system could have been built to connect the cities that make up the corridor, but Florida Gov. Rick Scott shot down the proposal.

He also took aim at Scott's refusal to expand Medicaid while speaking in a region where 15 percent of people lack health care.

"In the short term, we have got to expand Medicaid," Gillum said. "In the long term, we have got to put pressure on the federal government to expand health care for all."

Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for Florida governor, spent Wednesday campaigning in Tampa.

Addressing the handful of protesters, @AndrewGillum opens with, “you know what, I want to be their Governor too” pic.twitter.com/xIhiIAD3Ei — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) October 4, 2018

Competing chants, supporters now offering up “Bring It Home” chants to drown out the three (maybe four) protestors pic.twitter.com/1LSxIp7THv — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) October 4, 2018

