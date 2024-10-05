Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — (AP) — Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July.

Trump's campaign predicted that tens of thousands would attend the event, billed as a “tribute to the American spirit," and hundreds were lining up as the sun rose. Speakers who took the stage ahead of the GOP nominee — who has characterized his return as a fulfillment of “an obligation” to Butler — recalled the details of the July 13 shooting, praised the former president's courage and said God protected him that day, something Trump has also suggested about his surviving the attempt.

There were numerous references and tributes to Corey Comperatore, who died at the July rally as he shielded family members from gunfire. His fireman's jacket was set up on display surrounded by flowers, an artist created a patriotic rendering of the former fire chief live on stage, and Comperatore's sisters wiped tears from their eyes as their brother was honored from the stage.

A visibly heightened security presence surrounded the site, with men in camouflage uniforms stationed on roofs with large guns. The building from which shots were fired in July was completely obscured by tractor-trailers, a large grassy perimeter and a fence, featuring Trump’s image from the previous rally. Other tweaks included most bleacher seats being arranged at the sides, rather behind the stage.

