0 President Trump goes back on the attack against Rep. Omar

A day after distancing himself from a campaign rally crowd which chanted, "Send her back" about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), President Donald Trump on Friday had more tough words for Omar from the Oval Office, making it clear he's not backing away from his criticism of a group of minority women Democratic lawmakers in the Congress.

"I'm unhappy when a Congresswoman goes and says, 'I'm going to be the President's nightmare,'" Mr. Trump said on Friday, as he called those attending his North Carolina campaign rally, 'incredible people and incredible patriots.'

"She's lucky to be where she is," the President said of Omar, who called Mr. Trump a 'fascist' on Thursday.

"The things that she has said are a disgrace to our country," the President added.

President Trump on Rep. Ilhan Omar: "She's lucky to be where she is. … And the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country" pic.twitter.com/71YuEkQkuc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 19, 2019

Full transcript of President Trump backtracking on "send her back chants."



"I'm unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can say anti-Semitic things," he said. pic.twitter.com/kBNg3z4obl — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 19, 2019

Trump calls his crowd that chanted "send her back" about a U.S. citizen "incredible patriots," but says he's "unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says, 'I'm going to be the president's nightmare,'" the president being him. Adds "she's lucky to be where she is."

1/ — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) July 19, 2019

Just as the President hasn't backed off his criticism of Omar, who emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, the freshmen from Minnesota hasn't pulled any punches with Mr. Trump in recent days.

"We have said this President is racist," Omar told reporters outside the Capitol on Thursday. "We have said he is fascist."

As Omar arrived back in Minneapolis, a crowd of supporters greeted her at the airport

"When I said I was the president's nightmare, well you're watching it now,” Omar told a cheering crowd.

“Because his nightmare is seeing a Somali-immigrant refugee rise to Congress,” she added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar may be embattled in Washington, but she was welcomed to MSP Airport by a cheering crowd today. "It sure feels good to be home," she said. https://t.co/ngO7JRB4hk pic.twitter.com/vqzqcJtvBZ — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 18, 2019

"The reality is [Trump] is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes our dignity, our humanity," @IlhanMN told a crowd shortly after getting off her plane Thursdayhttps://t.co/CzkPXgwan0 pic.twitter.com/v9QliY9sNR — MPR News (@MPRnews) July 19, 2019

Some Republicans have joined the President in going after Omar, especially targeting her positions on Israel.

"When will the Left condemn this rank anti-Semitism and take some responsibility?" said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

"It’s official - Omar is a loon & utterly ignorant of history," tweeted former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.