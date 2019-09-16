President Trump tries to flip New Mexico to Red in 2020

Starting a western campaign swing on Monday which will include a series of fund raising stops in California this week, President Donald Trump first holds a rally in New Mexico, a state where Democrats control the state's Congressional delegation, and where the President was easily defeated by Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"Big crowd expected in New Mexico tonight, where we will WIN," the President tweeted before leaving the White House for his flight west.
"Your Border Wall is getting stronger each and every day," the President added.
Big crowd expected in New Mexico tonight, where we will WIN. Your Border Wall is getting stronger each and every day — see you in a few hours! https://t.co/uuG2gu0tTg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
Republicans have not won the race for President in New Mexico since 2004, when President George W. Bush narrowly won the state over John Kerry.
Four years earlier, Al Gore won New Mexico by less than 400 votes.
But in 2008, 2012, and 2016, Democrats cruised to victory, with Hillary Clinton winning in 2016 by over 8 percent.
Again... Presidential results in New Mexico:— Brandon (@Brand_Allen) September 16, 2019
92: Clinton +8.6
96: Clinton +7.3
00: Gore: +0.1
04: Bush +0.8
08: Obama +15.1
12: Obama +10.1
16: Clinton +8.2
Besides a particular affinity for GW Bush, NM has been pretty reliably Democratic since Bill Clinton. https://t.co/fD1DRWyoMs
In 2018, New Mexico showed little sign of trending to the Republican side, as Democrats won the race for Governor, as well as all three seats in the U.S. House.
Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) mocked the President for even making the trip to the Land of Enchantment.
Now that he is raiding funding from New Mexico's military bases to pay for it, maybe President Trump should break out his sharpie again… pic.twitter.com/FZyeoP9rzr— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) September 12, 2019
